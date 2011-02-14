Enterprise C-Suites and Board Members Threatened by Social Business

The next business disruption for the enterprise is social business. It is already under way, and most large companies, especially if they’re public, are resisting it mightily.

But every enterprise C-suite occupant and board member should read Jay Baer and Amber Naslund‘s The Now Revolution because you have a responsibility to help your organization survive. And it won’t survive unless you embrace the changes you fear.

Every customer is a potential reporter, and every employee is a potential spokesperson. Business has changed more in the past three years than in the prior 30. But it’s not a threat, it’s an opportunity. The NOW Revolution shows you how. This book isn’t about how to “do” social media. Instead, it outlines how you can retool your organization to capitalize on real-time business.

Egypt’s Revolution and the presence of a Google employee on the ground thanking Facebook should have taught you the importance of real time streams to your brand. You might do well to think of your brand as Egypt. But the difference between your brand and Egypt is that Egypt will toss out Mubarek and go on. Your company may not.

I had an epiphany while listening to Amber and Jay present last week at SMAZ. The epiphany was that many companies are never going to be able to deal with the disruption caused by social business. They simply won’t make it and will go out of business, replaced by companies that do. Or, in my best dreams, by nimble startups.

Here’s a dirty little secret. I also do work for the enterprise. Not as a social media consultant, and not under the Stealthmode brand, which counsels and invests in the game-changing startups of the world.

I work for enterprise companies secretly under a different brand, in which I often ghost write or author white papers, marketing materials, and speeches for those CXOs.