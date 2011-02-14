How I Beat IBM’s Watson at Jeopardy (3 Times!)

Tonight is the opening match in what constitutes the Nerd Super Bowl–Ken Jennings (winner of 74 consecutive Jeopardy! episodes) versus Brad Rutter (winner of several tournaments of Jeopardy! champions) versus IBM’s natural-language processing prodigy, Watson. The last time an IBM supercomputer challenged a human opponent to a televised duel, chess champion Garry Kasparov resigned his final match in tears.

But Watson can be beaten–I know, because I’ve done it, thrashing him three times in top-secret sparring rounds against former Jeopardy! champions held a year ago, emerging with an unbeaten record. In doing so, I also created a blueprint for Jennings and Rutter to follow, one described by Stephen Baker in his new book Final Jeopardy: Man vs. Machine and the Quest to Know Everything, and followed by Baker himself when he finally battled Watson … and lost. My strategy was simply to take Watson’s strengths away from him. Having no idea what those strengths were, however, I had to make several assumptions.

First, I assumed he’d be impossible to beat on the buzzer, which had never been my strong suit, anyway. Instead, I took a page from The Princess Bride (the book, not the movie), specifically Inigo Montoya’s duel against the Man in Black. As long as Montoya was able to keep the fight on rocky terrain, his defensive prowess awarded him the advantage. Once the Man in Black maneuvered him onto open ground, however, Montoya’s was overwhelmed by his speed. So it would go with Watson, I figured. Binary relationships–countries and their capitals, for instance–would be easy for him to figure out, and he would beat me to the buzz every time. So I had to steer him into categories full of what I called “semantic difficulty”–where the clues’ wordplay would trip him up. I would have to outthink him.

Second, I would need to find and win the Daily Doubles to deny Watson a coup de grace and to keep pace in what I figured would be a losing war of attrition. (This was based on personal experience–I had rallied from last place to win my first Jeopardy! match only after a Daily Double on the very last clue.)

Finally, I had to be in the lead heading into Final Jeopardy. If Watson could confidently decide on an answer in only three seconds, I shuddered to think how infallible he would be given all of thirty.

It turned out Watson wasn’t unbeatable on the buzzer. Part of this had to do with programmed hesitation; if he wasn’t reasonably sure of the answer (i.e. they failed to reach a certain confidence threshold) he wouldn’t buzz. In a few cases, he knew the answer, but not in time; in others I managed to outrace him. But his real advantage on the buzzer was that he was consistent–unlike me, he never struggled to get the timing right. (Buzz too early, you see, and you’re locked out for a split second.)