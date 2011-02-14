No Ghost in the Machine: The Case for a Social Renaissance, Part 2

(This essay is Part 2: here is Part 1, which appeared on Fast Company last week.)

Summary

brands, and so is our use of social technology tools…it’s as if

there’s a ghost that we are committed to creating and then repeatedly

hunting. Our machines are but shiny new ways to experience this mental,

ethereal entity of our creation and, even if we can sometimes

legitimately claim that brands are co-created with our consumers,

they’re still not much different than what marketers created with them

via older media. We just do a better job of sensing and tracking them.

Brands are a distinctly analog idea that has survived all but unchanged

in the digital era. This is stasis, not evolution, and certainly

not revolution. The same thinking drove newspaper ads in the 1920s,

radio in the 1940s, and television in the 1960s. Yet, convinced of our

own uniqueness, we choose to call it something new and different, and

turn the purposes of social media in the 2010s to its service. It’s what

we do as marketers. We then use the selfsame social tools to tell one

another how good we are at doing it, and berate our clients and

employers when they don’t get its utility. They are laggards. Behind the times. Old. No they’re not. We are. Maybe there’s no ghost in the machine after all. What Would A Real Revolution Look Like? Imagine a revolution in social theory and application driven not by the

presumptions of the 20th century but by the time-tested truths of the

last few centuries BCE? Greek philosophers writing the strategies and

not digital media gurus…or at least the latter channeling the former. A

rediscovery of the rational thoughts that guided classical

civilization, and a repurposing of them to our Age of Conversation. Less

mobile apps and more ionic architecture…

What would a real revolution look like? Here are three possibilities: First, it wouldn’t be run by marketers

(or its experience described thereby), or not primarily as it is now.

Marketing is a function that belongs to the 20th century; it emerged to

address and manage the media that emerged during that era, and marketers

functioned much as other intermediaries did (like stock brokers or

travel agents). Social media, by definition, doesn’t need their

involvement with any greater time or influence than that of any other

participants, The fact that marketing departments or their agents happen

to host most social campaigns (“campaigns” being one of our old, 20th

century terms) predisposes the function of those activities to our

outdated purposes. Arguably, these uses don’t invent new experiences

whatsoever, but rather incrementally improve those we already knew

(customer service, product education, etc.). A true Social

Renaissance would be driven by participation in non-branded communities,

organically conceived or at least agnostically operated. Business or

other institutional usage would be similarly distributed across the

enterprise or organization; conversation wouldn’t be with brands but rather about them. Think classical truisms of individual existence, responsibility,

self-knowledge, and self-reliance even within communities. A Social

Renaissance based on those qualities versus the imagined magic of

anonymous involvement and the [sic] wisdom of crowds could yield truly

new outcomes, couldn’t it? I guess marketing departments could conceive

of POVs they wanted to share, but it wouldn’t be that terribly

authentic, as individual participants each bring with them their own

unique credibility. It would be a renaissance not of Voice of Customer

in business…but simply of voices in society, with which business (and

the rest of us) could participate and perhaps benefit. Second, it wouldn’t be monetized.

Conversation is as old as the first caveman recommending sabertooth

tiger steak to his friend, and it has always belonged to the

participants in it. The idea that any entity would own or

profit from it worked only if such activities didn’t intrude on the

experience; better yet, it had to enhance it, as coffee houses did by

selling caffeinated beverages and a warm fire, or the USPS does by

delivering the mail. Expectations that Twitter, Facebook, or the next

technology marvel will instead make money by influencing the

conversations themselves, overtly or otherwise as a matter of execution,

are expectations with no reasonable basis in history. Comparisons to

the growth of broadcast TV are faulty, for instance, because commercial

messages were a part of that programming (those conversations) from the

get go; the process over time was to pull them apart and away from the content. A true Social Renaissance would be driven by interactions that had

implicit and obvious value to the participants (again, the idea that any

social tool presently offered for free has hidden value just waiting to

be exploited is a misread of social experience). Businesses or other

institutional usage wouldn’t be dependent on influencing conversation

but rather creating the contexts in which it could thrive, unencumbered

by the manipulations of marketers, and then joining in the dialogue.

The classical purposes of community were substantive (it yielded millennia

of Roman republic and the political and artistic accomplishments of the

Greek city-states), and they created endless value for the participants

and, in doing so, for the institutions that supported them. So could a

big oil brand host a community and make absolutely no claim to profit

from it? Would it have benefits to the business? Or perhaps would

third-parties discover other financial models (like subscriptions, for

instance) to preserve the agnosticism of the conversation, and its

safety from being commercialized? Third, it wouldn’t be driven by creative content.

The fact that so much social experience these days is either focused

on, or relating to, marketing creative is a symptom of its inadequacy.

The Conventional Wisdom that drives this approach is to generate enough

stuff to populate social sites and thus use creative invention to drive

social campaigns (entire books and ongoing services exist to sell to

your business the content you need to feed this Beast). Some of the most

noted brand marketing uses are social campaigns about…brand marketing,

such as contests to design ad creative or shoot homemade commercials,

almost as if the social experience allows every consumer to become a

marketer. That’s like handing out buggy whips to people in line to buy a

car, isn’t it? A true Social Renaissance would base conversation on reality,

not the inventions of creative marketers. Businesses and other

institutional usage would draw on all of the operational realities of

their existence (and the functional attributes of their products and

services) to populate conversations with the substance of things worth

talking about. The classical world valued the merits of

objectivity, consensus, and the other attributes of shared experience

because they yielded facts, not just opinions (Socratic dialogue,

anyone?). No Athenian orator or Roman counsel would have been satisfied

with conversations in which steadfast opinions were aired and everyone

agreed to disagree; social experience had a purpose, almost a linear

direction to it. How this could impact business and other institutional

usage is a big question…I think some brands actually embrace this

idea, if not understanding the whole ideal, when they transparently

manage customer service and FAQ sites. It’s a start. A Social Renaissance I think it’s helpful to restate some of the primary qualities of the

European Renaissance that transformed the Middle Ages into the modern

world during the 14th to 17th centuries:

An embrace of objective truth and a material reality

An understanding of causality and consistency

Common processes and definitions that applied equally in multiple circumstances

Acknowledgement of observational fact as the starting point, and litmus test, of every theory This

classical revival gave us repeatable science, market economies with

merchant classes, and individual relationships with God. These were all net new innovations

in society, yet they were made possible by innovators who first

embraced very old ideas and traditions. This is the central, enabling

thesis of a renaissance as well as the guiding principle of a

revolution: Find your way home before you start off toward undiscovered lands. Failing to do so means you’ll most likely spend your time repeating the recent past, however new it might feel (or be) to you. I’d suggest that’s exactly what we’re doing now when it comes to how we see

and use social media; in fact, we’re all too willing to throw out

principles, definitions, and traditions in order to allow for new ones

to emerge from what appears new to us. Our social experience is utterly

removed from those of the past. If something old doesn’t fit our hopes

for novelty, we label it old-fashioned and no longer relevant, and

occupy ourselves with new principles, definitions, and theories. What an old idea indeed. It’s time for us to imagine a revolution in which we don’t just obliterate

the institutions of yesterday and rewire our world today, but instead

affirm what is real and true and then use it to build a truly new and

better future. Imagining what those changes might be in our lives would

be a lot more interesting and productive than spinning “how to” lists

I can guarantee that it would beat pondering the next social campaign to waste consumers' time. Instead, it could enable us to truly change our world. It's time for a Social Renaissance.