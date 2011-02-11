Is Social Media too “Dirty” for Traditional Journalism?

Social media is about sharing. It’s about exposure. It’s about people discussing what they like or don’t like about the world around them with their friends, family, and often complete strangers. It’s about connecting and engaging, influencing and interacting.

In its purest form, social media allows the highest quality, most important information and opinions available on the Internet to reach a wider audience than it could on its own. Regardless of whether it’s a Pulitzer Prize winning article exposing corruption in the Middle East or a picture of little Timmy sliding into 3rd base, the idea is the same. Through social media, people who want to share the content (from proud dad to professional journalist) can share it and people who want to see the content (from the tech-savvy grandma to the interested masses) can see it.

Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it) content sometimes needs help to gain the exposure that it deserves. For many journalists, this is a big problem. It challenges their sense of integrity by implying that content that needs “marketers” or “promoters” to help it get exposure is being unnaturally pushed and therefore is artificial.

From many journalists’ perspective, social media is dirty. It isn’t the entity itself that’s dirty bur rather the people behind the promotions that are shady, living in dark corners in their mothers’ basements, generating Tweets and shares, Diggs and upvotes, all with the devious purpose of unceremoniously inflating the number of eyeballs that see a piece of content.

Can integrity remain intact in an arena rife with spam promotion?