Companies Managing Their Carbon Footprint: Winners and Losers

Some have advocated placing a simple tax on carbon emissions as opposed to the complexity of a carbon market. In recent years, Wall Street market manipulation scandals and the failure of products such as sub-prime mortgage-backed derivative securities have tarnished the idea of a competitive market to achieve policy goals. Taxes, at least for the foreseeable future, are not politically feasible and don’t assure policy results. For example, a tax on gasoline would probably need to be several dollars per gallon to motivate consumers to change consumption habits enough to reduce carbon emissions 10 or 20 percent over the next decade. Moreover, taxes stifle innovation; they are paid grudgingly and no one is motivated to find a lower-cost method of achieving the same policy goal. Finally, without a cap on emissions, which does exist in the cap-and-trade marketplace, there is no assurance that the policy goals will be achieved.

Considering these points, both businesses and political leaders

have favored the market approach, and, given its track record

of success in reducing other pollutants over time, it is likely to

remain the policy option of choice in the United States as regulations

evolve in states and ultimately at the federal level. Moreover,

carbon markets have already gone global and will soon be linked.

These markets and the products that serve them, such as offsets,

will soon connect economic interests in the forests of Brazil with

energy producers in California, driving costs even lower as the

market, innovation, and competition expands. The total value

of these efforts is growing exponentially, even ahead of a coordinated

global system of regulations. In 2007, regulated market

trades were valued at around $64 billion. Even the voluntary market

that year topped $300 million, more than three times the

market value of the previous year.

It’s also likely that markets will grow faster in the next five

years as the U.S. and global markets follow the course being set by

California (and its partners in the Western Climate Initiative, as

described in Appendix C), setting rules that allow an installation

to meet up to half its obligations from offsets and other creative

carbon management tools traded on the open market. Keep an

eye on the development of those rules over future commitment

periods at WesternClimateInitiative.org. As Ben Franklin

said, we all belong to one of three classes: those that are immovable,

those that are movable, and those that move. Nothing could

be more true in terms of managing carbon.

To underscore the point that innovation comes from capping

emissions and allowing businesses to find the most cost-effective

means of compliance, following are several examples of both winners

and losers in the race to reduce carbon footprints.

Winners: Those Who Managed Their Carbon Footprints

Sun Microsystems found numerous ways to

shrink its carbon footprint, and then even more clever ways to

manage it. The software giant cut overall Scope 1 and 2 emissions

by about four percent in the second year after it began measuring,

which may not seem like much, but a steady four percent per year

decline will keep the company well ahead of regulators. Sun also

cut energy use by more than 50 million BTUs–adding money to

the bottom line–with measures such as HVAC upgrades, lighting

retrofits, building “tune-ups,” and installing variable speed

drives on motors. Sun then focused on two parts of its footprint

for management strategies, business travel and air freight shipping

of its products.

From 2007 to 2008, Sun was able to cut business

travel two percent–again, not a big number, but impressive

considering that business-as-usual would have seen that figure

rise by double digits. The company also boasts that some 3,000

employees in the United States signed up for mass transit programs

to cover their daily commutes. Finally, in FY2009, Sun

addressed the largest, most obvious, and measurable source of carbon

in its supply chain: air shipments. The company reduced the

weight of products and improved logistics so that products travel

shorter routes from manufacturing to end-users. The result? Sun

cut emissions from that source by a third in one year.

As companies look to carbon markets for hedging strategies,

the markets themselves will become very profitable. Climex

provides an online trading platform for carbon

credits of all kinds in Europe and will soon be expanding to

the United States The new “stock exchange” will give risk managers

options when they seek the lowest cost ton of carbon, offset,

or seek to hedge with derivatives.