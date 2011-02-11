Think of the Children! Kiddie Games Site Abandons Free Model, Provoking Toddler Ire

When startups go from a free model to a fee model, they hurt feelings. But it’s tougher for some businesses than it is for others. For one particular business that went to a premium model last week, the move resulted in outright temper tantrums.

It’s tough to break a toddler’s little heart. But this is the position that Jim Robinson and Kurt Dommermuth, co-founders of the kiddie gaming site Kneebouncers.com, have found themselves in. Last week, after eight years of running Kneebouncers as a free site, Robinson and Dommermuth went to a paid model–$19.95 per year. Now, says Dommermuth, “We have a feeling there’s an army of toddlers out there who would probably string us up.”

“Information wants to be free,” goes the mantra. The way the Internet has grown, people have become accustomed to getting services for free, and demanding that they stay that way. But as the web comes more fully of age, the providers and purveyors of that “free” information are feeling the crunch. “Nothing is free. Somewhere, somehow, someone pays for it, whether it’s sweat equity or someone’s salary,” Dommermuth tells Fast Company. “For seven years, we paid for it,” meaning that Kneebouncers ran because he and Robinson simply loved it and were willing to put in thousands of unpaid hours over the course of many years. But Kneebouncers, like others, are beginning to decide it’s time for consumers to acknowledge that nothing, not even information–and a certainly not carefully-crafted games for toddlers–is free.

Still, that doesn’t make matters easy. When Dommermuth and Robinson pulled the trigger on subscriptions on February 1, the reaction was instantaneous. Exhibit A: Kneebouncers’ Facebook page. Kneebouncers is designed for toddlers, age zero through four–in other words, too young to spell, let alone sign up on Facebook. (Games are typically played with the young one on the knee, hence the name.) But because Kneebouncers regulars tend to be the sorts whose lives really revolve around their kids, many of the parents have photos of their children as their Facebook photos.

As a result, the debate that has erupted on the Facebook page can seem eerie. Next to an image of a bundled up baby, the statement: “Totally unhappy that you charge to use the website. We went to the site and weren’t able to play the music or alphabet game…” A swift defensive response from Kneebouncers, personified by yellow-green monkey with pursed lips: “Sorry to hear that Debbie. 🙁 But we are still offering some games for free!”

The petulant comment got four “likes”; Kneebouncers’ defense only got one. That debate has played itself out on the Facebook page over the ensuing days, with some members complaining (next to an image of a toddler on a tricycle: “I am not HAPPY paying for this and will not be paying for this”), and others rallying to the defense (“I thought it was crazy that it was free when we first heard about it. Quality entertainment for our child is worth every penny! Thank you!”)