Innovation Agents: Jessamyn Rodriguez of Hot Bread Kitchen

Ten years ago, Jessamyn Rodriguez flew to New York City from her native Toronto to interview with a microfinance organization called Women’s World Banking. She didn’t get the job, but a miscommunication with a friend–who thought she wanted to work in baking, not banking–conjured up an image in her head that she never forgot. Now 34, Rodriguez runs a 22-woman strong bakery non-profit for immigrant women in Harlem called Hot Bread Kitchen. And she’s leveraging her success to empower other entrepreneurs to do the same through a unique incubator program for food startups. Here’s her story.



Before my career had anything to do with baking, I spent 10 years working for different non-profit organizations doing high-level policy analysis on immigration and social justice. I spent some time in Costa Rica with the UNDP looking at how Nicaraguan migration to Costa Rica was affecting health care, education, and the social service structure. Nicaragua is one of the poorest countries in the region, and we were trying to justify additional foreign aid into Costa Rica, a middle income country. It taught me a lot about the real costs of immigration‑-the economic disparity between Costa Rica and Nicaragua is almost analogous to that between the U.S. and Mexico. The work was intellectually stimulating, but something about it wasn’t completely fulfilling. It was so theoretical, so far from the ground, so far from the nitty gritty day-to-day lives of the people affected. I wanted to work directly with individuals as opposed to writing papers that would hopefully, someday become policy.

I had the idea for Hot Bread Kitchen in my head for about ten years; after eight years of just thinking about it, I realized that unless I knew how to bake, I wouldn’t be able to successfully grow this company. So I did a master baking certificate at The New School and apprenticed under Mark Fiorentino, the chef boulanger at Restaurant Daniel. He hired me a year later. It’s a classic French bakery, and I was the first woman to be hired there. I got all the experience I needed, figured out how to bake, and decided to just go for it.

We initially launched with a small group of women out of my house in downtown Brooklyn in the summer of 2007. We sold a line of five multiethnic breads at the farmers market in Harlem. We quickly grew and moved into a commercial kitchen.

We don’t have a storefront, but we sell at farmers markets and at 30 grocery stores across the city. Our best-selling products are definitely the stone-ground corn tortillas, but we also do an Armenian style lavash and a Moroccan flatbread called msmen. We try to recruit women who are passionate about food and have food preparation skills. We provide paid on-the-job training focusing on efficiency, safe production, and teamwork. The women are all paid for their time in training; that’s important because it gives us access to low-income women who are also heads of households. There’s a high demand for both the product and the positions, so we’re trying to scale up on both ends.