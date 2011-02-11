What Does the Word “Sustainability” Mean for Big Companies?

You know what happens when a trendy word or phrase gets used over and over: it starts to lose meaning. This abuse of terms, if you will, almost always creates confusion, and often does serious damage.

It’s

precisely what I fear about the word “sustainability” right now. When

everything is called sustainable, then what really is? Nearly 25 years

have passed since the U.N.’s Bruntland Commission captured the term’s

true essence and implications as, “development that meets the needs of

the present without compromising the ability of future generations to

meet their own needs.”

Think back to the 1990s, when an organic

label seemed to magically appear on anything raised on a farm and

offered for sale. The inevitable soon happened: news reports appeared

about products falsely labeled as organic, putting responsible

producers at risk, as increasingly skeptical consumers questioned any

product staking such claim. The USDA came to the rescue in 2002 with

its organic certification and seal program, establishing four levels of

permissible organic claim-making for marketing purposes. The EU was a

decade ahead of the U.S., regulating organic produce starting in 1992.

Sustainability

stands at a crossroads right now. In the organic foods sector,

consumers and producers alike have been fortunate that the government

stepped in and provided the equivalent of a regulatory bailout. But in

the case of sustainability, regulators have been slow to act, leaving it

to industry to develop credible, meaningful, independent certification

mechanisms.

Let me be clear about terms. I’m not just

addressing environmental sustainability. (The Federal Trade Commission

is already proposing tougher guidelines for environmental claims by

marketers.) I’m taking about a broader notion of sustainability that

includes social and economic equity right alongside environmental

responsibility, serving a triple bottom line.

The key is acting

early–acting now–before the confidence of consumers, investors and

other stakeholders is irreparably damaged. The best rescue of

sustainability’s meaning and power is one that is never made.

The

coffee industry provides a seminal example. “Sustainable” can mean just

about anything a roaster or a brand wants it to mean. Farming

practices, processing methods, purchase models: the list goes on.

Simply choose the one or ones that apply, and call your coffee

sustainable. There are responsible certifying bodies bringing meaning

and order to some of these areas, imposing discipline and creating a

measure of value. But the problem remains that only certain aspects of

coffee’s sustainability are evaluated, and even within each aspect there

can be competing definitions of the term.