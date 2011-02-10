The Giving Economy: Hans Schoenburg of GiftFlow.Org

My Life in Beta column this month is all about how technology can enable our naturally occuring generosity.

[Commenters have added their own great resources, like Tripping, a site for travelers seeking hosts, and Razoo.com, a site for charitable fundraising, and the crowdsourcing science of Dr. Albert Lin.]

Hans Schoenburg, a 2010 Yale graduate, is part of a growing movement of young people seeking to turn that insight into a life calling. Giftflow.org is a nonprofit startup online platform that enables the giving away of goods–or, in their words, “connects community organizations, businesses, governments and neighbors into a giant network of reciprocity.”

Q. How did you get started with this idea, Hans?

A.

My background is in political science and community

organizing, so a lot of it came from studying economic anthropology. A gift economy has been the basis for entire societies in the

past, albeit small tribal societies. Something like the Trobriand Islands kula exchange helps maintain peace between diverse tribes. In another way, the academic community is a lasting gift economy where scientists, for example, share their research with the community in exchange for reputation. We’re hoping to capture this dynamic of circular reciprocity, where the relationship is between you and the collctive as opposed

to you and another person.