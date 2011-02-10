Regulation Takes Aim at Reputation: Dodd-Frank’s Conflict Minerals Provision

Halfway around the world, human rights atrocities are too commonplace for most to even imagine. To some of the factions warring for political control in central Africa, murder, rape, torture, and slavery are mere battle tactics. And average Americans play a role in financing these horrors every day.

Whenever any of us buys a car, a cell phone, a laptop, or a host of other consumer products, we are likely purchasing goods that are made, at least in part, from minerals sourced in central Africa. Whenever a business buys a hammer or wrench to build those products, it likely does the same thing. Conflict minerals, as they are known, are everywhere. And soon, the public companies that make and sell much of what we buy will have to account for all that they use.

According to a proposed rule recently promulgated by the SEC under Dodd-Frank, companies that file reports pursuant to Sections 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 will soon have to publicly disclose if and how they are involved in the manufacture, mining, or final-end use of conflict minerals. Final-end use is the key phrase, as it pertains not just to the video game console or television, but any tool the manufacturer used to produce it.

The proposed rule defines conflict minerals as those whose purchase subsidizes ongoing violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo or nine adjoining nations–Angola, Burundi, Rwanda, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and the Central African Republic. It covers gold, cassiterite, columbite-tantalite (more commonly known as coltan), wolframite, or any derivative of these materials.

For a moment, set aside the sheer magnitude of products sold in the U.S. each year that can be connected to these minerals. Set aside the tremendous compliance burden that accompanies tracing their source. And set aside the fact that the SEC has yet to even outline what constitutes an adequate “reasonable country of origin inquiry” that must inform the disclosure.

Because while each of these issues certainly warrants significant planning and preparation, the dominant concern for the more than 6,000 companies impacted by the rule is reputation–and the damage that can be done to any brand seen as contributing to the crimes, slaughter, and strife taking place in the world’s most troubled region.

In writing Dodd-Frank and the proposed rule, Congress and the SEC essentially deputized consumers and citizens to do what the federal government cannot. Conflict minerals usage hasn’t been banned–and for good reason, given the significant impact such a policy would have on the U.S. economy.