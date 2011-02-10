$500 iRobot Hack Lets You Be Two Places at Once

A hacker has put together a viable home-brew telepresence robot using easily available components that’s good enough (if not pretty enough) to rival much more expensive peers like Anybot’s QB. More than anything this suggests telepresence virtual working is an imminent phenomenon.

The enterprising chap in question is Johnny Chung Lee. Temporarily separated from his partner after a work-driven relocation, he wanted to create a simple way to maintain a presence in their previous home. Telepresence droids would be the ideal tool, but Lee decided to go the DIY route. ´

He hacked together an iRobot Create and a netbook, each costing about $250, and even re-engineered the iRobot automated charging stand to juice up the netbook’s batteries as well as the robot’s driving base. With freely available video-conferencing software like Skype running on the netbook, a two-way audio-visual remote-control telepresence robot is the result.

Check it out in the video.