Apple, Facebook, and the Coming War Over Casual Gaming

With rumors that Apple is planning to rush the casual online gaming market just as Facebook is planning social-net-centric smartphones, the two giants may end up as unlikely rivals. Can either steal the other’s markets?

Apple’s online gaming assault

Coders tend to rip into Apple’s developer release editions of its operating systems like hogs snuffling for truffles–only in this case the prize is a juicy morsel that hints at the future of the normally cloistered tech company. Now it’s Apple TV’s turn to get attention: Enterprising hackers have dug into the preview release of iOS 4.3 Beta 3 and discovered fragments that strongly hint that Apple’s planning an assault on the online casual gaming market.

Repeated references to terms such as “ATVGaming” and “ATVThunder” have been taken to mean the Jobs squad is working on an Apple TV games engine and possibly a wireless controller. Additional unearthed code fragments suggest there’s a forthcoming scheduling service for online multiplayer gaming and a store front, too.

Put simply, Apple could be planning a big entry to the online games market. All the ingredients seem to be there: A cheap powerful console that uses Apple’s iPhone OS; a developer community; thousands of gaming apps; a precedent (Facebook’s online games); and competition (Sony and Microsoft’s much more expensive games systems, that also double as movie and music servers). We’ve argued before that the Apple TV is a powerful and stealthy device that’s at such an attractive price point that Apple could easily use it as a tool to crack open a whole new market, and it would seem that the advances needed to turn the Apple TV into a priced-to-move competitor to the PS3 and Xbox are relatively simple and cheap to make.

Facebook’s smartphone assault