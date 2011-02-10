HP’s New WebOS Devices and the Future of Tablets

How well the new WebOS-powered devices that HP launched Wednesday will do in the marketplace remains to be seen. But underlying the various features and bells and whistles HP rolled out were two main themes that point to the direction tablets are going–themes that are worth keeping in mind as we watch the evolution of mobile in the months and years to come.

Our devices will one day be nothing more than portals

HP execs demonstrated how activity on one device–a smartphone, for example–could easily be routed to another device, such as the tablet. It makes sense: You use your smartphone at work, but you like to futz with your tablet at home. Shouldn’t it be easy to route activity and content from one to the other, so that you can work on your work (or play with your games), no matter what physical device you happen to be holding at one particular time?

This is the premise behind moving the computing to the cloud, of course. The vision of the future involves moving away from the idea that you use different devices for different purposes and toward the idea that all devices can perform the same functions, and you simply use different devices depending on what context you’re in (sitting at your desk, traveling on the subway, kicking back on your couch).

But putting stuff in the cloud is only one half of making that vision work. The other half is having a toolset designed for that configuration. Toward the very end of the HP presentation, the company announced that it wasn’t simply putting WebOS on its new phones and tablet. It also plans to put it on PCs. The company declined to say anything more than that, but that declaration alone presaged a vision of the future in which all devices, including the old laptop workhorse, more or less need to operate the same way, so that they one day can indeed be interchangeable.