Leadership Hall of Fame: Ken Blanchard, Author of “The One Minute Manager”

I met Spencer Johnson at a cocktail party. He had written a bunch of children’s books as part of a series called Value Tales–The Value of Determination: The Story of Helen Keller, The Value of Believing in Yourself: The Story of Louis Pasteur, The Value of Humor: The Story of Will Rogers. My wife met Spencer first and hand-carried him over to me. She said, “You guys ought to write a children’s book for managers. They won’t read anything else.” So that was really the impetus for our book. I invited him to a seminar I was doing the following Monday and he sat in the back and laughed. Afterward he came up and said, “Forget The One Minute Parent”–which was the book he was working on at the time–“let’s do The One Minute Manager.”

Why do you think the book was so successful and resonated with the business world in the way that it did?

Because it was all about simple truths that really resonated with people. I can’t tell you how many people have said, “I should have written this book. I knew those three secrets.” The reality is that One Minute Goal Setting, One Minute Praising, and One Minute Reprimands/Redirection are the key elements of managing your kids, your marriage, your friendships–everything.

What are the virtues of doing a business fable rather than a straight business book?

When you write a business fable, people get caught up in the story and don’t get judgmental about what you’re teaching them. If you’re teaching a bunch of concepts, people get skeptical and say, “Where’d you get that research?” But if you tell them a story, they get caught up in it while they learn.

Do you feel like business fables are still relevant in today’s business world?