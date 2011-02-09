advertisement
Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley Sits Down With Fast Company for Social Media Week [Video]

By Tyler Gray1 minute Read

Our own Austin Carr sat down for a chat with Foursquare founder Dennis Crowley for the keynote event at New York’s Social Media Week. Watch the video below, and check out all the events from Social Media Week here and register to see Fast Company‘s Ellen McGirt on the Nonprofits Using Social Media to Close Doors for Good panel, hosted by Scott Case of Malaria No More.

