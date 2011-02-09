Why Energy Companies Invest Next to Nothing in Innovation

Don’t pay attention to those oil company ads that claim they’re devoting time and resources towards working on clean energy solutions–just look at the graph below. The chart, which Climate Crocks reminds us of today, shows just how little the energy sector spends on research and development compared to other innovation-based industries. 0.3%. That’s practically nothing–we’ll never see the same sort of advances in the clean energy sector that we have in the information tech or pharmaceutical industries until that number goes up. And unfortunately, having the president ask nicely in the State of the Union probably won’t do the trick …

And nor will $151 government programs providing retrofitting incentives and tiny, $27 million ‘mini-sun-shot’ programs aimed at bringing down the price of solar–the administration’s latest efforts to prod solar along. This is chump change compared to what biotech firms or big pharma dump into innovation. So the question is, how do you get oil, coal and other energy companies to seriously invest in new green research and development on their own?

For electric generation especially, it’s an extremely tricky question to answer for primarily one reason — coal is so damn cheap. Unlike, say, tech companies, who are constantly trying to provide a better-functioning smart phone than their competitors, utilities have zero reason to demand innovation so as long as coal remains universally the cheapest way to generate electricity.

Of course, we all know that the cost of coal doesn’t include the very, very expensive negative externalities it bestows upon local environments, and the globe: asthma-inducing pollution, gutted mountaintops, contaminated streams and rivers, and, of course, greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the world. But industry doesn’t have to pay for any of that–as of now, the market could care less (for the most part) whether energy is clean or dirty.

Which is why Eric Spiegel, CEO of Siemens USA told the Washington Post that