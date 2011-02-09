India’s Mighty Microeconomy



With fewer than 1 percent of Indians living the high-paid

services dream, building a big consumer company in

India isn’t easy. How do you reach a fragmented, poor market?

Think small and talk to someone like Lakhan Lal.

It’s not hard to find him–or hundreds of thousands like him–

throughout India. He’s everywhere from the busy street corner in

the largest city to the side of the road in the most remote village.

A guy like Lal sells the most in those grungy urban neighborhoods

that Indians describe as places where “you can’t tell if the sewer

drain is in the street or the street is in the sewer drain.” Lal is a man of few words, which may have something to do with

the constant flow of traffic coming in and out of his shop. It would

need a revolving door if it had a door at all. As is, the shop’s facade

is either wide open for business or locked tight by a pull-down

garage door. That door protects a mini-empire. In a working-class

Delhi neighborhood where migrant workers earn less than 3,000

rupees a month doing everything from delivering food to building

the new airport, Lal’s tiny shop has huge traffic. And all those people

come there every day to buy tiny things: mobile airtime by the

second, one pill, a day’s worth of shampoo. Some of the things Lal sells, like mobile minutes, require a passport

photo in India, nevermind that most Indians never leave their

cities, much less the country. No problem: Lal has a blue backdrop

on the wall and a digital camera. He pulls it out–with a totally

deadpan face–and snaps a photo of me as I’m asking him questions.

I’m not sure if this is defensive or mischievous, but the picture

can’t be pretty. It’s a hot, sticky day, I’ve been vomiting for 48 hours,

and we’re only standing a few feet from each other. There’s little

room in the store for much beyond the counter that Lal is crowded

behind with a sulky-looking teen who is blaring a Bollywood video

on YouTube, playing on the Acer computer that catalogs Lal’s

microworld. It’s a cheap computer, but it’s likely the most expensive

thing in the store. Lal seems to know everyone who comes in and

what they want the second he sees them. A customer barely leans

in the store, mutters a word or two in Hindi, plunks down a few

rupees, and Lal tosses the customer the desired, tiny treasure. Over the course of a month, Lal makes thousands of rupees per

item. A big seller is Pantene, which offers “sachets” of shampoo and

conditioner, just enough for a day’s use and typically reserved for a

special occasion. Strings of these sachets are hung on wires in every

cornerstore and ramshackle kiosk in the country, looking like condoms

or packets of ketchup from afar. During religious festivals or

the auspicious Hindu months for weddings, these sachets practically

fly off the wires. This isn’t a poor thing–this is an aspirational market thing. On

a per-drop basis, this shampoo is outrageously priced, but in such

small volumes, it’s affordable as a splurge. This micro-aspirational

culture was illustrated by an Airtel commercial running constantly

in late 2009 that showed a well-dressed, pretty Indian woman

walking by a fancy bakery and admiring an elaborate cake. She

walks in and the grumpy baker takes the cake out of the counter

and shows her the price tag. She mimes that she would like a tiny

slice. He frowns. She makes a pleading face. And in the next scene

she’s walking out beaming and eating a microscopic slice of cake. This amuse-bouche market is the most sure-fire way that companies

have found to make huge money on India’s 1.1 billion-person

but unequal market. It’s the perfect bite-sized chunk for a country

where an urban crush and a flood of multinational jobs have conspired

to make everyone want the city, Zippo-flipping lifestyle, even

if only a small percentage can afford it. The woman in the Airtel

ad isn’t depicted as poor or cheap; she simply wants a tiny slice.

Smart entrepreneurs in India are taking this microconcept and

pushing it further. Increasingly things aren’t marketed in a physical

packet, they’re marketed virtually over the most mundane, prepaid

cell phone. After all, telecommunications is one of the only parts of

India’s modern infrastructure that works, and part of that is because

it exploits this microeconomy with network plans that sell airtime

by the paisa, which is worth less than the value of one penny. A company called redBus.in aggregates and sells bus tickets. It’s a

huge market in India, with some 750,000 tickets sold daily through

3,000 different agents. The company only took off once the founders

accepted that they weren’t a Web company; rather, they were a

company that sold bus tickets over any medium. More than half

of the thousands of tickets redBus sells every day are sold over

cell phones. It’s such an important delivery channel that redBus’

co-founder and CEO Phanindra Sama insists on building regional

call centers throughout the country to make sure the operators

know the local routes, language, and slang. (In a nod to the earlier

chapter’s point about how well India uses connections, redBus got

this advice through a mentor in the TiE network and was funded

by Pravin Gandhi’s venture fund.) A company called SMS GupShup is building something that’s a

cross between a social network, Twitter, and the Yahoo! Groups application,

all for basic mobile phones. The founder, Beerud Sheth, was

ranked first when he took the IIT exam and got his pick of schools

and majors. He went to IIT Mumbai, and the next logical step was

MIT in the United States for grad school. He went to Wall Street

instead, and in the late 1990s, he cofounded an online talent marketplace

called eLance and moved to Silicon Valley, his team wearing

orange eLance shirts and popping champagne bottles on the flight. Sheth has put those Valley connections to good use. SMS GupShup

has raised an impressive $37 million in Silicon Valley venture capital

and has 32 million users. But that’s nothing compared to the opportunity.

While the Web has 1.5 billion users worldwide, mobile has

more than double that. In the emerging world, even those who have

Web access only get it an hour or two per day, versus 24-hour access

with a phone and a far better connection. But most mobile versions

of Web sites don’t work on basic phones, making users hungry for

more interactive functionality. The more functionality they get over

their mobile, the less incentive they have to switch to computers,

Sheth says. The money is there, too–the same way it is for Pantene, in

micro-aspirational chunks. The good and bad of text messages is

that they cost money. That means a company like SMS GupShup–

which is sending hundreds of millions of messages per month–is

expensive to build out, but people are used to being charged to

send a message, as opposed to the Web, where the expectation is that

everything is free. Low-tech, pooh-poohed SMS generates about $100

billion in annual revenues, where the consumer Web generates just

$75 billion, and $25 billion of that goes to Google, Sheth argues. The ambitious Sheth looks at this situation and sees the opportunity

to build the Yahoo! of mobile. Even with its slumping stock

price, Yahoo! is still one of the largest media properties ever created,

with half a billion unique users coming to its homepage every

month. “We could be the world’s largest social phenomenon in

a way you can’t on the Web,” Sheth says. “When societies adopt

media that becomes the standard, it’s hard to switch. There’s a

Valley-centric view that mobile is a second-class experience, but

SMS is the social glue of the emerging world.”

Several miles south of Sheth’s offices in Mumbai, a company

called Justdial is the Google equivalent for the mobile phone nation.

People think of something they are looking for–a phone number,

a restaurant, a category like “doctor”–and call Justdial as automatically

as someone online would enter a word in Google. It promises

an answer within 30 seconds, and you can be connected, texted,

or e-mailed the information for free. The company generates

more than $30 million in annual revenues for the audio equivalent

of Google’s paid search ads. That is small on a global scale, but

Justdial’s reach is huge in India, answering close to 100 million calls

per year, growing at a rate of 40 percent annually. Said one woman

who has never used a computer: “Before I can think of what I’m

looking for, I’m calling them.” The company was started by an entrepreneur named VSS Mani,

who dropped out of school, which is downright shocking in

education-centric India. He first tried to start this company in the

late 1980s, at least a decade too early and well before India’s telecom

explosion. Years later, when he tried again, he had to apply for a

landline and wait several years before he could open the business.

After years of fits and starts, he could only afford a 300-square-foot

office in downtown Mumbai. “I didn’t care as long as I had the

address on my business card,” he says. When the late 1990s hit,

everyone argued that the Internet was the new thing, not phone calls,

and Mani changed his business under pressure. But the Internet

didn’t take off broadly in India, and mobile adoption soared. He’d

been right all along and pulled the business back to its roots. Mani insists there’s no substitute for a human being answering

the phone, armed with powerful software. In 2010, Justdial

has pulled what might be an India digital first, expanding into the

United States. In March, the company launched 1-800-JUSTDIAL,

a direct volley against 411 services, which increasingly use voice

recognition software to connect people to businesses. The plan

is to launch local call centers in poor areas of the United States.

Ironically, an Indian company will be bringing call center jobs to

the United States. It may be ambitious, but Mani has raised $46

million from Tiger Ventures, SAIF, and Silicon Valley powerhouse

Sequoia Capital, which funded Google early on. The entire sum is

still in the bank. Justdial has reached this point off of its own revenues

and Mani’s original, paltry $1,000 investment. With such an emphasis on voice calls, it’s a good thing call centers

are a core Indian competency. Like BYD and CK Telecom in China,

these companies aren’t outsourcing the tasks their country has

excelled at providing; they are using them as endemic advantages. A

growing number of Indians are getting call center jobs from Indian

companies, not American ones. And, like BYD and CK Telecom,

companies like redBus, SMS GupShup, and Justdial are actually

building products and services for themselves, not for the West. Back in Lal’s store, he pulls out a stack of little green booklets

and slaps them on the counter in front of Abhishek Sinha, exclaiming

something in Hindi. Sinha is starting a company called Eko

India Financial Services, and this stack of books full of crossed-out

codes is good news. It means Eko’s mobile phone bank accounts–

Lal’s newest product in his micro-arsenal–are selling fast. Eko’s bank accounts don’t try to be everything to everyone. It

aims squarely at the unbanked–some 60 percent of India’s huge

population. There are no extra bells and whistles with Eko’s service

because there’s no room for them, and at the end of the day, probably

little need for them. The accounts are actually held by the State

Bank of India, which insures up to 100,000 rupees per account,

but Eko’s customers don’t ever go into banks. The tellers are grocers

like Lal–the benign feudal warlords of every street and village in

India. Eko just seeks to give this already trusted, daily-visited vendor

one more thing to sell.

Making vendors like Lal the tellers of Eko’s virtual bank is crucial

to wide adoption. These vendors are the hub of India’s poorer

economies, typically extending credit when even a sachet of shampoo

is too expensive, essentially acting like trusted bankers already.

Lal has only been opening up Eko bank accounts for about five

months, and business is growing. He slides Sinha a handwritten

ledger showing the day’s volume–28,000 rupees deposited and

30,000 rupees withdrawn. Lal gets a tiny cut of each transaction,

ensuring he’ll keep pushing the accounts. He is looking at Sinha

with a self-satisfied, smug grin. And why not? Even for the surging

microeconomy, Lal is a “rock star,” says Sinha. Ironically, by getting intensely local, India is digitally stretching

across its unconnected, mostly impoverished, half-illiterate nation

the way the British did in colonial times with the railroad, and the

impact on people’s lives is no less vivid. As the country signs up

millions more mobile users per month, the trend is reaching deeper

into the villages. Finding a way to modernize the villages is key to making life

better in India. Unlike China, Indian cities don’t have the infrastructure

to support a full-scale migration, nor does India have a

powerful, autocratic government that can mold new satellite cities

out of nothing. Delhi tried with Gurgaon, a city constructed

so haphazardly that most of the companies operating there run

off generators. India isn’t 10 years behind China, as many pundits

say. What worked for China won’t work in India. India has to find

another path to modernity. Even Mahatma Gandhi used to say: If

you want to change India, change the villages. Too high-minded social thinking for greed-based entrepreneurs?

Hardly. The villages are where the mass market is in India. And if

the country can crack the sachet equivalent of the digital revolution,

it will have a leg up on bridging the same divide in Africa,

Southeast Asia, and any corner of the world where the Web is experienced

over a pay-as-you-go monthly phone. Follow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts. Excerpted with permission of the publisher John Wiley & Sons, Inc. from Brilliant, Crazy, Cocky: How the Top 1% of Entrepreneurs Profit from Global Chaos by Sarah Lacy. Copyright (c) 2011 by Sarah Lacy.