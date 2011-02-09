Smurfberrygate: Timeline to a Congressional Probe

Representative Edward Market, a Democrat from Massachusetts, has taken an interest in Smurfs. He’s not a fan of the cartoon, or of the popular “Smurfs’ Village” game on the iPhone. Far from it–he wants the game investigated, together with others that may be racking up exorbitant revenue in-app purchases. He asked the Federal Trade Commission to look into the matter, writing: “I am concerned about how these applications are being promoted and delivered to consumers, particularly with respect to children, who are unlikely to understand the ramifications of in-app purchases.”

Call it Smurfberrygate. How did we get to this pitched moment in our nation’s history? Fast Company has put together a timeline.

October 23, 1958: Prologue to a scandal. Belgian cartoonist Peyo (real name: Pierre Culliford) debuts a comic strip called Les Schtroumpfs. Decades later, Hanna-Barbera adopts the strip into children’s TV series, called The Smurfs. Culliford can hardly have known what he had wrought. The Wikipedia entry on “Smurf economy” states that the Smurfs’ community is a cooperative, blissfully free from profit motives: “each Smurf appears to be given their necessities of life, from housing and clothes to food without using any money in exchange…”

Date undetermined, 1982: Post launches a new cereal, tied to the hit TV series. Its name? Smurfberry Crunch…