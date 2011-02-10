Green Is Good? Study Says New EPA Regs Clean Air While Fattening Wallets

The Environmental Protection Agency‘s (EPA) new rules could block the release of harmful toxins in the air this year and create 1.46 million jobs in the next five years.

The new EPA clean air standards call for new plant construction, investments in pollution controls, and the phasing out of older, inefficient coal plants. A report by environmental group CERES and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, (“New Jobs–Cleaner Air: Employment Effects under Planned Changes to EPA’s Air Pollution Rules”) argues that the jobs created will be high-paying, skilled labor positions and intensive professional jobs. On average, 290,000 jobs will be created in each of the next five years.

“Americans can expect significant economic gains from implementing these new EPA rules in the form of highly-skilled, well-paying jobs that will help us clean up and modernize the nation’s power plant fleet,” said Mindy S. Lubber, president of CERES.

The proposed EPA regulations are causing quite a stir between the political left and right over the impact on jobs, because of limits imposed upon plants and industrial facilities, but CERES–albeit with some likely bias toward investment in green jobs–argues that regulations will actually improve job growth, rather than hinder it.

“Given the state of the economy, many are concerned about the new air pollution regulations’ impact on jobs. Our research demonstrates that robust employment growth will take place alongside efforts to reduce harmful emissions,” said Dr. James Heintz, PERI’s Associate Director and Assistant Research Professor.

But it seems the real question is about innovation–while leaders have given the topic of innovation considerable attention lately, especially in the face of competition from Asia, new regulations actually make room for new ideas, given new restraints. And it seems that the left and right are missing that element in their debates.