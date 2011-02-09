Ronald Reagan’s Secret to Great Leadership

As we mark the occasion of Ronald Reagan’s centenary it is important to remember what he taught us about what it means to lead.

When Reagan became President in 1981, the prime rate topped

20% and would rise even higher. A lingering recession kept unemployment rates

higher than normal, 7.5% in 1981. It was the worst recession since the Great

Depression. Many businesses could not seem to find a way to compete against

more agile and quality-conscious competitors from Japan. To many Americans it had

seemed we had lost our way, especially in the wake of the Iranian hostage

crisis.

Yet none of this could extinguish Reagan’s faith in the

nation and in its people. After all, Reagan’s gift was not just an upbeat

attitude; it was his salesmanship of the American dream. Yes, he was a great

communicator. And he worked hard at it. [Now that we have access to his

correspondence we see what a prolific writer he truly was.]

The salesmanship came from selling the American people on

the same dream that Franklin Roosevelt, a Reagan hero, had sold to us in the

depths of the Great Depression. We can succeed if we put our minds to it.

Kenneth Duberstein, a former Chief of Staff to Reagan, put it best when he said

that Reagan got us to believe in ourselves again. People believe in themselves

and in a cause greater than themselves they can achieve great things–as long

as they have a well-intentioned leader to point them in the right direction.

But Reagan was no happy-go lucky salesman. He was not afraid

to make unpopular decisions. As a proponent of smaller government, he lowered

the top income tax rate (from 70% to 29%), but he also raised taxes eleven

times and increased the size of federal government. The national debt also

nearly tripled under his tenure. As presidential historian Douglas Brinkley

told CBS News, “Ronald Reagan was

never afraid to raise taxes. He knew that it was necessary at times.”

It takes a strong leader one confident in his own

convictions to persuade others to follow his lead, even when he sometimes might

deviate from a desired goal. That does not make him less credible; it makes him

a pragmatist. And I would argue that when trust their leader they will grant

him discretion to make hard choices.

No president, no leader for that matter, can accomplish much

by himself. He or she must harness the power of others, to bring people to

common cause. Reagan was the master at this. His positivism was contagious.

Even his political enemies, notably Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill, liked him

personally. Reagan’s winning personality even softened the stiff diplomacy of

the Soviets. Premier Mikhail Gorbachev did not like Reagan at first but in time

found him impossible to dislike personally, even when they could not agree over

limiting the number of nuclear weapons.