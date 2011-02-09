Al Jazeera, Stymied in U.S., Launching Turkish-Only Channel

Al Jazeera’s coverage of the recent revolutions in Egypt and Tunisia have boosted the network’s viewership around the world. And not it’s gearing up for its most audacious project since the launch of Al Jazeera English: A new, fully autonomous Turkish-language news channel.

Turkey is not an Arabic-speaking country and the Turkish language is written in the Latin alphabet.

A formal launch date for the new network, named Al Jazeera Turk, has reportedly been scheduled sometime in the coming months. The Qatar-based network just bid US$40 million to buy the Turkish Cine5 station, which is currently bankrupt and under the temporary supervision of Turkey’s Savings Deposit Insurance Fund. Prior to bankruptcy, Cine5 was operated as a pay movie channel; founder Erol Aksoy has had high-profile financial problems since the global economic crisis began.

The $40 million bid followed on the heels of an unsuccessful $21 million prior bid by Al Jazeera for the station. Aksoy has said in the Turkish press that he would launch a lawsuit if the Turkish government sold Cine5.

While Al Jazeera has been quiet about plans for its Turkish-language network, snippets on the web show indicate that planning for the project has been extensive. Test broadcasts quietly began last month and profiles of Al Jazeera Turk employees are now showing up on LinkedIn.

Al Jazeera English is currently the only non-Arabic channel aired by the network. Al Jazeera has several specialty channels available via satellite besides their flagship news channel including Al Jazeera Sports, Al Jazeera Children’s Channel, and the Al Jazeera Documentary Channel. The decision by Al Jazeera to expand into the Turkish market comes at the exact same time that the network played a crucial role in covering the Egyptian and Tunisian uprisings.