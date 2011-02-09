Can Startup Bubbli Turn Geotagged Photos Into Matrix-esque Augmented Reality?

Startup Bubbli just raised $2 million in funding from August Capital, which will help it in its mission to build “the Matrix (minus the sentient AI).” What’s it all about?

Bubbli’s home page is mystical, to say the least. It really does say its mission statement is to build the Matrix, but there’s a string of text that gives us some big clues: “Take a look in your pocket,” it suggests, “You probably have a smartphone.

You’re looking at something that governments used to pay millions of dollars to launch into space.

You presumably launched your device into your back pocket for merely a few benjamins.” So we know this is smartphone-centric. But then the text goes on:

While you were out shopping: Thousands of brilliant papers have been published in computer vision about understanding the world around you through a camera chained to a workstation in a basement. The algorithms need to be set free. Why liberate the algorithms? The better we understand reality through a camera lens, the better we can replicate it elsewhere. After all, our eyes are just light sensors, what does it matter that the light that goes into your eyes is reflected off of an object from the sun or comes from a digital display?

The company is trying to recruit three programmers, including a computer-vision expert, and will soft launch at the upcoming TED event.

Bubbli’s site has resulted in some speculation online thanks to this mystery, and the fact that some of the site’s support has come from John Doerr, who injected massive amounts of cash into Twitter–a venture that has done pretty well. Doerr noted he’d seen Bubbli, and thus had “seen the future.”