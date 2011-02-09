What Will HP Unveil at Today’s WebOS Event?

[Update: They’re likely revealing this.]

At an invitation-only event in San Francisco today, HP is expected to unveil its first webOS hardware since buying Palm in April 2010 for $1.2 billion. What exactly might we be seeing today, at 10 AM Pacific?

We hope it will be HP’s answer to the iPad, the “PalmPad” (not, probably, it’s real name). We don’t know much about HP’s tablet, but here are some of the rumors being bandied about.

It looks like HP actually has two tablets in mind, a larger, nine-inch model called “Topaz,” and a smaller seven-inch one called with the codename “Opal.” The design is rumored to be button-free, to have a front-facing camera, a micro USB port, and three speakers (two on the left, one on the right, enabling a stereo effect in both landscape and portrait). WiFi-only, AT&T 3G, and Verizon LTE versions of Opal could hit stores as soon as September of this year, with an AT&T LTE version by July 2012, according to the rumors.

During CES this year, HP’s Todd Bradley told CNBC that HP was going to do the iPad one better. “You and I will talk about that on the 9th,” he said. With a line like that, if the event doesn’t unveil a webOS tablet, it’ll be something of a let down.