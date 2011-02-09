iPad Rumor Round-Up: Thinner, Faster, In-Production, Same Old Screen Resolution

This much we know: the iPad 2 is due soon. We also are pretty sure about a few things having to do with the design, but until now the snippets of rumor we’ve read have come from speculation—”insiders” inside Apple’s Asian supply/manufacturing chain and logical deduction based on previous Apple design moves with different devices. Now the Wall Street Journal has joined the fray, and this puts a different complexion on the matter.

Given that it’s now over one year since the first iteration of the iPad, we’re all expecting Apple to announce the second-generation device very soon. Now that the WSJ (which we suspect is used by Apple to officially, unofficially “leak” news to control the PR hype before a new product arrives) has acted, we suspect the iPad is finally inbound. What can we tell about the device from the leak?

iPad in production

The WSJ notes that Apple’s “started manufacturing a new version of its iPad tablet computer” and cites “people familiar with the matter.” In order to deliver a new device in large quantities sometime in March or, at the latest, April, Apple’s supply chain would certainly have to be working their socks off right about now–tallying with the WSJ’s reveal. In fact, we’d hope they’ve been doing this for some time in order to avoid the same kind of supply-chain issues that the iPad 1 suffered, including a hugely delayed global roll-out.

Cameras

We’ve suspected Apple will add cameras to the iPad for a number of reasons–it was suspected to arrive in the first version, but seemed to have been removed by Apple at the last minute, and the growing number of Android tablets boast cameras of various resolutions. The best guess so far is that Apple would have a VGA resolution on the front for video conferencing, and a 1-megapixel-plus rear-facing one for imaging for augmented reality apps and productivity.

But the WSJ’s article has one teasing bit: “at least one camera on the front of the device.” Could Apple be planning some kind of surprising 3-D imaging trick? It’s a long-shot, but you never know.