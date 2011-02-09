NASDAQ CEO on “Cyber Terrorism,” Holograms, and 40 Years of Innovation [Video]

Click to Expand >

On Tuesday, Fast Company Editor Robert Safian joined NASDAQ CEO Robert Greifeld for a frank discussion about the ups and downs in the stock exchange’s 40-year history. Greifeld took on not only the evolution of the technology that’s driving NASDAQ but also the increased threat of hackers in an electronic trading environment, a threat that’s popped up recently in the news. But the CEO is thinking beyond what he calls “cyber terrorism,” to an era where technology catapults NASDAQ into an almost science-fiction-like future. “I’d like to see holograms in our market site,” he says.