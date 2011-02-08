Mea Culpa Marketing: Were Groupon’s Gaffes Intentional?

Groupon had an opportunity few start-ups will ever see – the capital to land a $3 million ad spot on Super Bowl Sunday, one of the last remaining vehicles for introducing their brand to mainstream America all at once. As we know, it had the chance and it blew it-big time. Or did they?

The most offensive Groupon ad opens with scenes from Tibet and a voiceover discussing human rights abuses, before it shifts to the more banal image of actor Timothy Hutton showing his Groupon coupon to a waiter at a Tibetan restaurant featured on the site. The ad seems to be saying, “Don’t worry about what’s happening over there. We’ll selfishly indulge ourselves – right here.” The dismissive tone is particularly strong given Groupon’s status as a purveyor of local deals.

The joke, supposedly, is on us. Groupon specializes in discretionary purchases like restaurants, spa treatments, apparel and entertainment. The ads were apparently capturing our short attention spans by comparing a world tragedy with consumerism. According to the Groupon blog they are poking fun at themselves:

“So what if we did a parody of a celebrity-narrated, PSA-style commercial that you think is about some noble cause (such as ‘Save the Whales’), but then it’s revealed to actually be a passionate call to action to help yourself (as in ‘Save the Money’)?”

Are you laughing yet?

Despite the tasteless humor and poor messaging, it appears that Groupon is attempting to do the right thing. On the company’s site, visitors donate to charities that work to support the various causes highlighted in the ads (Tibet, deforestation and ocean habitat). But if all you saw was the television ads, as is the case for millions of Americans for whom the television was the FIRST and ONLY exposure to the Groupon brand, then the ads would have been nothing other than bizarre and confusing, even offensive.