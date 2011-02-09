The Refrigerator of Success

Successful people make the best of any situation. No matter what comes their way or gets in their way, they seize the opportunity, go around or over the obstacle OR figure out a way to use it to their benefit. Thus turning it from an obstacle to a brilliant idea.

Case in point: the picture someone posted on Facebook today.

Should a wall of snow, literal or figurative, get in your way today, what will you do with it? Figure out a way around it? Or seize the opportunity and build a free refrigerator?

Brilliant. Just brilliant.

Dayna Steele is a serial entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker who creates rock stars with The 4 Rock Star Principles of Success. Visit her website at www.daynasteele.com.