CIA’s Revamped Website Has Flickr Stream, New Kids’ Games, YouTube Puppy-Cam Vids!

The CIA has launched a re-vamped website, complete with a YouTube channel and Flickr photo stream, as well as games and an interactive timeline of the agency’s history.
“The idea behind these improvements is to make more information about the Agency available to more people, more easily,” Director Leon E. Panetta said. “The CIA wants the American people and the world to understand its mission and its vital role in keeping our country safe.”
The CIA is also planning for a mobile version of its site and is keeping in mind an international audience–the site will soon be readable in several foreign languages.
Over at the kids’ page, which launched years ago, lil snoops learn that “CIA employees gather intelligence (or information) in a variety of ways, not just by ‘spying’ like you see in the movies or on TV (though we do some of that, too). On the following pages, you can read more about us, play some games, and help us solve some puzzles. Throughout this section, you’ll also see some top secret things you won’t find anywhere else.”
Like the totally adorbs “CIA K-9 Cam,” which takes viewers on a kid-friendly video tour of the CIA headquarters with their specially-trained canines. “I search vehicles, buildings, and other areas for explosives,” says Bradley, an Explosive Detection Canine Officer–a black Lab with a voice like Dora the Explorer.
Kids, for one, are left with the distinct impression that the CIA is a really cool place to work–“Career ads” are just beneath the puppy vids.
All told, the more interactive social media element caters to a younger audience, which perhaps signals a looming recruiting drive in the months to come. That, or the U.S. wants its people to know that it really loves sharing.
WikiLeaks, take note.
Follow Fast Company on Twitter.