CIA’s Revamped Website Has Flickr Stream, New Kids’ Games, YouTube Puppy-Cam Vids!

The CIA has launched a re-vamped website, complete with a YouTube channel and Flickr photo stream, as well as games and an interactive timeline of the agency’s history.

“The idea behind these improvements is to make more information about the Agency available to more people, more easily,” Director Leon E. Panetta said. “The CIA wants the American people and the world to understand its mission and its vital role in keeping our country safe.”

The CIA is also planning for a mobile version of its site and is keeping in mind an international audience–the site will soon be readable in several foreign languages.

Over at the kids’ page, which launched years ago, lil snoops learn that “CIA employees gather intelligence (or information) in a variety of ways, not just by ‘spying’ like you see in the movies or on TV (though we do some of that, too). On the following pages, you can read more about us, play some games, and help us solve some puzzles. Throughout this section, you’ll also see some top secret things you won’t find anywhere else.”