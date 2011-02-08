A Simple Fix for Miscommunication Part 2: Putting It Into Practice

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote a post on miscommunication in the workplace , and how so much of it is caused by the fact that people routinely fail to realize how little they are actually communicating. We think we’ve said a lot more than we actually have. As a result, our colleagues are left guessing as to what we meant, or what we want from them. All too often, they guess wrong.

Judging

by the popularity of the post, Fast

Company readers can relate.

You know how frustrating it is to be on the receiving end of

communication that is confusing or vague.

But most of us have no idea

that we are guilty of the same crime.

It’s easy to see why–after all, we

know what we mean. Unless we are

confronted directly about how poorly we are communicating (something people are

generally loathe to do, for a number of reasons), how are we to know if we’ve

said enough?

I

received a number of emails asking how to put the insight gained from the last

post into practice on a daily basis.

Here are three strategies you can use to make sure that you are saying

everything that needs to be said.

1) Take

a few moments before communicating to identify

the key points you need to get across. Write them down if you think you might forget something when

you are actually conversing (this is very common). If you think any of your key points “go without saying,” you

are probably wrong.

2) Create a process for

assessing understanding. Everyone on your team needs to participate

— don’t single anyone out. When

you communicate something to a team member, end the encounter by asking them to

summarize in their own words what they heard.

For this to work well without anyone

feeling patronized, you need to make it clear that this is not a test–your

concern is that you didn’t

communicate effectively, not that they weren’t paying attention. Also, it has to work both ways. When your team member brings something

to your attention, you should

summarize what you heard as well.

Without direct feedback, there is no way

to figure out if the message was fully received. But people are reluctant to provide this feedback if there

is no explicit process in place.

They worry about looking foolish, or irritating the communicator

(particularly when the communicator is the boss.)