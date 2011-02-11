What Does Eating Chocolate in Bogota, Colombia Have to Do With Culture Change in Your Organization?

Whenever I travel anywhere, I observe, listen and talk to employees, and customers. I consider it part of my research into great companies that go beyond the Googles, and Zappo’s where employees are specifically selected who will fit in with their organizational cultures.

I look for companies that employ good people but who are not

from an already elite group. (This is not a criticism of Google, Zappo’s etc.

but my interest lies in diversity and organizations that are able to transform

employee experiences along with the culture)

I was fortunate to spend several nights at a hotel that was

such a place, The Sofitel Hotel in Bogota, Colombia. I was there to speak at a human talent management

conference. My topic was “Leading Today’s Workforce; creating

inclusive cultures where employees love to go and customer’s love to buy.”

From the moment I arrived, I was treated as though I was the

most important guest, and that everyone from the bellmen, to the front desk and

beyond had been waiting just for me. I was greeted warmly and immediately

offered a glass of fresh guava juice. In fact, any time of day, I could go to

the lobby and pour myself as much tropical fruit agua fresca as I wanted. I’d

return to the Sofitel today just for another thirst quenching glass of their juice.

I noticed that

everyone else got the same world-class attention. I watched the way staff interacted

with each other, smiling, laughing and seeming to enjoy their work. Their

enjoyment was contagious. And although I’m not fluent in Spanish, everyone was

patient and helped me with my pronunciation and lack of vocabulary.

I wanted to know more about this hotel, so I could use it

as an example in my program. I wanted to know how they had created this

wonderful environment, so I sat

down with Catalina

Lomanto Fernández, who is Relaciones Corporativas / Corporate Coordinator.

She told me how much she loved

working there and that the cultural driver was the fairly new general manager,

Mario Leite De Oliveira Junior. Before he arrived, the culture had been more

hierarchical. Leite De Oliveira empowered his staff to make independent

decisions that enables them to provide distinct customer service. Previously, they had been hesitant

to make many decisions on their own, and everyone waited for instructions from

the general manager t