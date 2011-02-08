Allhiphop.com’s Chuck Creekmur on the Music Industry and Tech

The site www.allhiphop.com (AHH) is arguably the biggest news brand in the Hip-Hop arena. Today we talk to cofounder and CEO Chuck Creekmur about the evolving trends within the rap industry and how AHH plans to stay strategically ahead of the curve.

Adisa Banjoko: What have been the biggest changes in the music industry? Chuck Creekmur: The biggest changes in the music game are clearly the absence of change. The world and technology have changed more dramatically in the last 10 years more than ever before. And, unfortunately, the recording industry has had change and revolution thrust upon them. Because of it, we’ve seen a decline in just about everything associated with music. I think the artists have been more progressive but lack the structure to make things come to fruition. What have been the biggest adaptions AHH has had to make as the industry evolved? AllHipHop has been fortunate to have pioneered much of the content delivery

methods that you see today. Eleven or 12 years ago we were delivering

wireless news to two-way pagers. Since then, we’ve been early to adopt

third party brand extensions like Twitter, which has been extremely

helpful to the business. I still feel we can do much better with how we

utilize other companies to fulfill our agenda. AllHipHop is relaunching

the website with an overhaul and a brand new platform and that’s going

to allow us to really implement what’s been going on in our brains for

years. In the Golden Era of the 1980’s and 1990’s the formula

for getting signed was pretty simple: Make a demo, get it to an A&R

guy and sign a contract. How different are things now? The artist today has to be far more savvy these days to even get a head nod of

acknowledgment from the public these days. Talent simply isn’t enough.

Not only do you have to craft a brand and an image, but you have to be

profoundly proficient with delivering that to the people. Last year,

Rick Ross did viral videos for just about every song on his album, all

the while projecting his “don” image. Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, and Big KRIT

are creating incredibly loyal fans and touring without a major deal or

any deal. Furthermore, some of them are doing it without an album out.

If you release a single, well-placed mixtape and fans get it, you can

create a career off of that. You have to constantly generate interest in

yourself and your art. These days, the rap artists is the 80’s artist

on steroids in a ocean full of great white sharks.

What is the AHH strategy for survival in 2011? What specific digital tools with you be using to give you an edge against the competition? Right now, in 2011, our strategy is to deep dive into the total integration of

social media. This has always been a part of our company in different

incarnations from our earliest message boards. We are simply enhancing

what has been there though Twitter and Facebook. We also are going to

further extend our brand in the mobile world. We’ve always been there,

but we are going to transcend the WAP site and simple iPhone apps for

more interactivity with the reader. Moving forwards, we have partners

that we feel will allow us to really galvanize our community and gather

data about their habits, likes and dislikes to help us better serve

them. How much will technology help AHH survive in 2011? Technology may not help us survive in the year 2011, because I think we have

created a brand that is similar to McDonalds and Coca Cola in the genre.

But, seriously, I know definitively that without technology, we’ll

cease to thrive in the future. We’re not here to crocodiles, dinosaurs

that lucked up and made it. We still aim to lead the charge of melding

technology, art and culture. What strategic alliances have been most beneficial for AHH and why? Presently, our favorite alliance has been with the VIBE Lifestyle Network, which

has been instrumental in increasing sales for the company. They have

made an investment of sorts into the AllHipHop Brand and it has worked

out well so far. Others in the past have not.

Some people

believe that Hip-Hop Journalism has fallen apart. That it no longer

values in depth reporting and investigative journalism. Has Hip-Hop

journalism descended into tweets, mp3’s and video clips? I definitely think that journalism in Hip-Hop is in the toilet. It is for

this reason that we have started to do more investigative work.

AllHipHop has always gone against the industry grain. We definitely have

incorporated more short-form content, but there is a huge void left in

critical thinking and real journalism. We recently covered President

Obama’s State of the Union speech, which the report was streamed live

from Washington D.C. and we’ve got a series on mental health in Hip-Hop

on he way. A 140 character tweet can be used in a longer form piece, you

know. This level of adoption is still sorely needed. We’re not about to

have a powerful video platform and use it only to have silly rap beef.

We’re going to help our people grow and entertain them at the same time. For those that are unfamiliar with your brand, can you tell us who your users are and what they represent on a business level? The

typical AllHipHop user is a male that is fiercely opinionated. They are

typically educated in school and self-taught as well. This is the

inherent duality that Hip-Hop heads has always had. They are a tech

savvy bunch that want to see the best from the AHH brand and oftentimes

they dictate technological changes in the site based on their

experience. We don’t take on an elitist mindstate with AHH, because of

the type of user we have. They are quite often more engaged that your

average person walking the streets. What are some of your personally favorite gadgets? Right

now, my favorite gadget is my Blackberry. I’m going back to my iPhone

too so I will have both again shortly. I’ve been connected in this way

over a decade and there’s no going back.

What rappers are using technology effectively these days? People

don’t realize it, but rappers and the Hip-Hop community have always

been innovators and early adopters of technology from the very beginning of

the art form. These days, you have 50 Cent commanding almost 4 million

followers on Twitter and he’s hocking everything from penny stocks to

promoting a headset line. Kudos to him and his team for always being

ahead of the curve with his website to other technology extension to his

brand. Diddy also does a marvelous job in using social media and

technology to push his agenda. There are others that have fun with it

like T-Pain and his iPhone vocoder. (laughs) Any last words? Follow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts. Look

out for AllHipHop.com’s relaunch in February, where we intend to turn

the industry back on its ear. We also started a new partnership with The

League of Young Voters Education Fund so we will be hosting a number of

election and politically-minded events to get the youth thinking about

the 2012 elections. There’s more, but we’ll let you know as they launch.