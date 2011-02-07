View From Above: Fertilizer Use Around the World

Image: G. K. MacDonald, E. M. Bennett, P. A. Potter, N. Ramankutty

The map above is the first illustration of worldwide imbalances in the use of phosphorus, a key component of fertilizers and an essential plant nutrient. “Typically, people either worry about what happens when an excess of phosphorus finds its way into the water, or they focus on what happens when we run out of phosphorus,” said Graham MacDonald, lead author of the McGill University study. “This is the first study that illuminates the issue on a global scale and suggests that these are not separate problems… that the issue is one of distributing the phosphorus we’ve got.”