Egypt: Social Media as a Life or Death Proposition

Hundreds of thousands of Egyptians, many wearing bandages from from days of street fighting, turned out in Cairo’s Tahrir Square on Friday for what they are calling the ‘Day of Departure’ , a nationwide cry for the immediate removal and prosecution of Hosni Mubarak who has ruled the country for 30 years. This story is now larger than Egypt and the Arab world, as international news coverage and social media has broadcast the escalating violence around the world, time and again featuring Egyptian citizens dying and risking death in order to have their message heard and for regime change to become a reality. Egypt is widely considered the litmus test for what will happen in the rest of the Arab world, but the importance of social media in its political transformation is larger than that. The use of social media in Egypt is a dramatic demonstration of a clash of cultures — of the old and new, of violence and peace, of the past and future. Or a noted Egyptian blogger Sandmonkey wrote in a tweet from Tahrir Square today:

One group is peaceful and uses technology, the other is violent and uses rocks to smash your head. Which side do u wanna take?#jan25

Malcolm Gladwell, author of The Tipping Point, Blink, and Outliers, questioned the activist value of social media in The New Yorker in late 2010 asserting that social media are ineffective tools for serious social transformation.His much-debated article, entitled “Small Change: Why the revolution will not be tweeted,” argued that social media creates little more than “weak ties” between people warning “Weak ties seldom lead to high risk activism.”By comparison, Gladwell cited the activism of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, which required considerable mental strength and mutual commitment among the groups of black protesters who staged restaurant sit-ins and protest rallies, often under threats of violence and even death. Gladwell maintains this position in regard to the protesters in Egypt and Tunisia writing:

“Surely the least interesting fact about them is that some of the protesters may (or may not) have at one point or another employed some of the tools of the new media to communicate with one another. Please. People protested and brought down governments before Facebook was invented. They did it before the Internet came along.”

Despite Gladwell’s disinterest, the courage of protesters in China (over the suppression of the Nobel prize winner Lui Xiaobo), Yemen, Tunisia, Egypt and Jordan, to face violence and then share their story using social media is important because of the scalable connectivity it enables. WhileGladwell is right to assert that social media is largely used to exchange trivial information, it is a mistake to limitits transformative potential to the worst excesses of its current practice, denying that technology and the dynamics it enables will mature and grow along with its users, especially in dramatic circumstances such as the protests in Egypt.

So to answer such critics such as Gladwell and Foreign Policy writer Evgeny Morozov, here are six levels of activist empowerment social media enables:

1. One-to one interaction between individuals connecting via Facebook, SMS, or Twitter, irrespective of time, distance, or delay. As Clay Shirky writes:

“We are living in the middle of the largest increase in expressive capability in the history of the human race. More people can communicate more things to more people than has ever been possible in the past, and the size and speed of this increase…makes the change unprecedented.”

2. Groups of people using social media to form communities, congregatingaround shared values, whether they are focused on a politician, cause or brand, such as we see in Egypt.