Innovation Agents: Heather Knight, Social Roboticist

Robots are automating our daily lives, beating us at Jeopardy, and one day taking over the world. They are also incredibly entertaining — which is where Heather Knight’s Marilyn Monrobot enters the scene. Knight, a key member of the Syyn Labs League of Extraordinary Nerds, curates public performances with automatons. And just as novels, music and movies can change the way we think, Knight believes that her robots can change the world for the better too. Watch this video to find out how.