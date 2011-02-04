Super Bowl Ad Stories: “Old, Stodgy” Mercedes-Benz Fights Back on YouTube, Twitter

This year marks the 125th anniversary of Mercedes-Benz. While consumers may see that as a sign of longevity, competitors are using the opportunity to paint the German automobile maker as outdated and irrelevant. Most explicitly, Cadillac has launched a number of shots at Mercedes, with commercials touting its vehicles as the “New Standard of the World.”

“We’ve got competitors out there that are trying to slap a label of old, stodgy luxury on our brand,” says Steve Cannon, VP of marketing at Mercedes-Benz USA.

This Super Bowl, it’s Cannon’s task to translate the century-old value of Mercedes to younger audiences. The company is using the big game to make a big splash in social media–and the company has brought out some big guns for the non-traditional ad campaign: tennis superstar Serena Williams, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, and Run-DMC’s Rev Run.

Over the past week, these celebs have served as “coaches” for what Mercedes is calling a “Twitter-fueled race.” Four teams of drivers raced toward Dallas, having left from all parts of the country: L.A., Chicago, New York, and Miami. In order to make it to the finish line, however, they needed to appeal the social graph for actual fuel. Every tweet and new follower added fuel to their cars; if they failed to go viral, the car would not work.