How to Write a “Cut Through the Clutter” Paid Search Ad

In paid search marketing, your ad appears in a hyper-competitive environment: on the same page as a bunch of other ads (paid and organic) all vying for your prospects’ attention.

Therefore, the first function of your ad is to catch your prospect’s eye. The traditional best practice has been to use the search query (what the searcher typed into the search box) as the ad headline. And follow that up with a key benefit, or feature, and a call to action.

That’s a fine strategy in theory, but there’s a catch: If your ad resembles the other listings on the search results page, it doesn’t stand out. It blends in. And blending in is just like not being there at all.

This Is Your Brain On Search

After typing a search query, you quickly scan the search results page looking for the one message most relevant to you. Because the search results page is such a noisy environment, with dozens of messages competing for your attention, you rely on a subconscious brain program called the Reticular Activating System to delete all stimuli except those vital to your well-being. That’s why you can scan 25 Google listings and click the “right” one before your conscious brain has even seen them.

If you want your ad to appeal to your ideal prospect’s conscious brain, you have to get approved by their Reticular Activating System first. If most of your competitors’ ads are saying pretty much the same thing, you must say something different to attract attention. And not just different – more relevant to your prospect’s emotional goals.

A Sea of Sameness