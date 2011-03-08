Mardi Gras Mambo

1.2 MILLION people attended Mardi Gras festivities last year–3.5 times the population of New Orleans.

The City on New Orleans Spends $3.33 MILLION on Mardi Gras each year. It sees a return of $4.48 for every public dollar spent.

Hotels take in $56 million over the 12 days. Prices for a double room on Bourbon Street increase 151% over any other time during the year.

The 12-days party includes 87 parades put on by 54 different krewes.

Mardi Gras always kicks off 59 days before Easter.

The Endymion and Bacchus superparades feature 75 floats and 60 marching bands.