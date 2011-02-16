Re: Dec. 2010/Jan. 2011

I lived in the corporate world for 40 years. I currently live in the church world as a consultant, training pastors and leadership teams. In the corporate world, I needed my foundation of faith; in the church world, I need an understanding of good leadership principles. We all have much to learn from each other, and I am grateful that Willow Creek and its Global Leadership Summit offer that learning opportunity to anyone who will listen (“What Would Jack Do?”). Jesus asked his disciples: “What good is it for a man to gain the whole world yet forfeit his soul?” It’s an important question, even in 2011. Jesus answered, in part, “Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; a man’s life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions.” There is more to life than things, stuff we accumulate, and having a position of authority. Jeff Springer Coral Gables, Florida

Jeff Chu’s story left me wanting a ticket to the Global Leadership Summit! He raises an interesting point about “umbrellas of grace” being available so people feel reassured that candor won’t be punished. In my work with corporate leaders, I find these umbrellas of grace are rare; people still operate with fear and have learned to keep their mouths shut. Consequently, great ideas and solutions are not shared with key leaders. I commend Pastor Bill Hybels for recognizing that the church and the business world have plenty to learn from each other.



Susan Fletcher



Plano, Texas

I reluctantly attended my first Leadership Summit two years ago. Today, I would not miss one, and I schedule my summer plans around it. It is one of the most educational and inspirational events I have ever attended.



Jon Mertz



McKinney, Texas

Social Work

In “iCitizen,” Anya Kamenetz compares Code for America with Teach for America. This is not an accurate comparison. Code for America hires experienced game developers to write code and develop applications to help neighborhoods and communities. Teach for America hires people with no teaching experience to instruct our nation’s children. The comparison would be accurate if Code for America hired people with no background in code. The idea sounds absurd, yet Fast Company supports just such an approach to education with its repeated accolades for Teach for America.



Cathy Toll



Madison, Wisconsin

Twitter-vision

Excellent article (“I Want My Twitter TV!”). It captures a big part of what is wanted by TV viewers who are eager to become TV participants. Shouting at the TV is a private experience, but when I tweet, I know that others can (and will) see it. It forces me to draw upon my creativity, and it becomes a brainstorming session around the viewing experience.



Kathy Zang



Geneva, Illinois

It is the very nature of the lens and the screen to be interactive. This is nothing new. Look to early TV — Miss Barbara on Romper Room listed the names of boys and girls, and we viewers listened for ours. The new media allows us each to have our own channel to broadcast on. Primitive ideas as they may be, the possibilities are fascinating.



Barbara CohenMonsey, New York

The Age of Advertising