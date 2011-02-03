Cirque du Soleil: A Very Different Vision of Teamwork

advertisement

A very different vision

The magic and creativity that happens every

night on a Cirque Du Soleil stage has been more than 25

years in the making. After years of dazzling

crowds on the streets of Europe and Quebec as

a teenager, Cirque founder Guy Laliberté

approached the Quebec government to help

sponsor a show called Cirque du Soleil (Circus

of the Sun) in 1984. But Laliberté’s vision of the

circus was going to be very different. He would

mix street entertainment with circus arts, acts

of athleticism, costume, and music. After a series of ups and downs, Laliberté

took a major gamble by booking an act for the

opening of the Los Angeles Arts Festival. He

says, “I bet everything on that one night… If we

failed, there was no cash for gas to come

home.” Fortunately, the show was a huge hit.

The risk paid off and paved Cirque’s path to

success. In 1984, Cirque had 73 employees and a single

show. Today, over two decades later, it has 20

shows around the world across five continents,

such as Mystère, Dralion, KOOZA, “O”, OVO,

Saltimbanco, Allegria, Love (based on the

music of The Beatles), Corteo, Quidam and a

new vaudeville act, Banana Shpeel. A team of

4,000 employees represents 40 nationalities,

speaking 25 different languages. Each person

brings something new from their own culture

to the creative process. Lyn Heward, former

president, creative content division, states,

“Brazilian percussion and capoeira, Australian

didgeridoo, Ukrainian and Africa dancing, Wushu,

Peking Opera and Kung Fu have all found their

way into our multidisciplinary shows.” There is no “cookie cutter” approach to

Cirque–the combined work of the performers,

directors, and backstage crew add up to a show

that’s never been seen before. Multiculturalism,

peace, mythology, joy or isolation, power,

water, color, burlesque, martial arts, and vaudeville

–the endless list of Cirque’s themes toys

with the imagination. From concept to stage The success of Cirque du Soleil, however, is not

based on unbridled creativity. The diverse team

brings a wealth of creative ideas to the initial

development phase, but thereafter it’s about

discipline and hard work. Taking a production

from concept to stage takes years. Kà–showing

at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas–took four

years and cost $165 million to conceive, cast,

design, train, and produce.

First, the theme is created. Sometimes it

emerges from the staff themselves; sometimes

it’s suggested by Laliberté himself. For Kà,

Laliberté instructed creator Robert Lepage to

craft an epic tale that included martial arts–a

form no other Cirque show had yet explored. When working with artists to develop a

concept, the frame of reference can be broad.

Acrobat “mentor” André Simard says: “I try to

use a personal approach with every artist to

bring out his or her own energy … We can’t

close any doors. Instead, we let ourselves go

and join in the adventure.” Once there, though,

personal energy is harnessed, used to transform

performers into characters on stage. The creativity,

theme, music, and costumes provide the

context for the visual adventure; the performers

provide the “life.” Cirque has more than 20,000 artists in its

databank who wish to be performers, and over

half of the recruits are gymnasts. But Cirque

scouts don’t just go after dancers, gymnasts or

athletes. Their huge list is said to include “24

giants, 23 whistlers, 466 contortionists, 14 pickpockets,

35 skateboarders, 1,278 clowns, eight

dislocation artists, and 73 people classified

simply as small.” They have even had a

7-foot tall, 400-pound Argentinian opera singer,

a septuagenarian Danish husband-and-wife

acrobatic team, and an acrobat from Brazil,

who stands 3-feet-10 inches tall. Recruitment To achieve a combination of athletic and artistic

perfection, they often recruit the near-great

and accomplished athletes who have competed

in the Olympics or World Championships

teams. Twenty-one of the approximately 1,000

Cirque du Soleil performers are former

Olympians; two won gold medals in synchronized

swimming. From this basis, Cirque can

transform both the athletes’ exceptional tech –

nical skill and drive to succeed and create

circus magic. Gathered from around the world, these special

performers are pushed to their limits, learning

their craft for up to four months before a

performance. Although auditions are demanding,

people are not hired for who they are, but

for what they may become. Transformation is

the key. Heward states, “Creative transformation

is the most important doorway for us.

We’re trying to find the ‘pearl,’ the hidden

talent in that individual. What is the unique

thing that person brings?”

At Cirque, it’s all about spontaneity, creativity,

imagination and risk taking–not always

qualities associated with Olympic athletes.

Many gymnasts, athletes, and dancers come

from competitive environments where individual

excellence, instead of team work, is reinforced.

Boris Verkhovsky, Cirque head coach

and trainer notes, “A lot of athletes come from

an environment where they are literally told

when to inhale and when to exhale.” Training Before stepping on stage, performers must complete

an intense multi-stage training and immersion

program to hone their acrobatics, artistic

performance, and, importantly, their team skills. With new productions constantly being

developed and a high annual attrition rate of

20 percent, a key to Cirque’s success has been

the ability to recruit, train, and replace injured

or retiring performers. Scouts from Cirque’s

recruiting team are constantly on the lookout

globally for talent–many of them dedicated to

specific skills. Cirque has a trainer who scouts

out talent in the Mongolian State Circus where

they specialize in contortionists. Athletes who

haven’t achieved the medal are good targets–

the scouts are constantly at Olympic and World

Championship competitions. Talented gymnasts

and dancers are being sought from

around the world to support the creative

machine that is Cirque du Soleil. At training “boot camps,” new recruits are,

over the course of many weeks, pushed to their

limits. Cirque’s mission: “Turn athletes into

artists and form a cohesive team of brothers.” The immersion program not only hones

performers’ technical skills, but also develops

their understanding of and connection with

their roles. Cirque’s long-time stage director,

Franco Dragone, aims to get beneath the stereotypes

and self-parodies that often dog young

performers. It’s a visceral exercise to bring forth

the raw emotion and discovery of the character,

and has been described as being “like peeling an

onion to get to the sweet, intense core.”

Another Cirque analogy is that of Michelangelo’s

David: the sculptor simply revealed a figure

who already existed within the stone.

More than 90 million spectators around the

world have seen a Cirque show. In 2008, Cirque

had sales of $733 million. In a poll of brands

with the most global impact, Cirque ranked

twenty-second–ahead of McDonald’s,

Microsoft, and Disney. Productions have captured

the imaginations of children and adults

in Japan, Brazil, Canada, China, the US,

Barcelona, Russia, Mexico, and Dubai. Live

music, costumes, mood, and stunning visuals

are used to transcend global boundaries and

language barriers to transport audiences to

another world. Through the creativity and vision of the

production team, and the grace, strength and

flexibility of the people on stage, Cirque continues

to enthrall audiences each and every night.

And whether the company is recruiting contortionists

in Mongolia, martial arts experts in

China, or fire jugglers from Brazil, one thing is

clear: the way it transforms athletes into performers

while continuously reinventing the

medium of the circus is nothing short of magic. Follow @FastCoLeaders for all of our leadership news, expert bloggers, and book excerpts. Excerpted from As One: Individual Action, Collective Power by Mehrdad Baghai and James Quigley by arrangement with Portfolio, a member of Penguin Group (USA), Inc., Copyright (c) Deloitte, 2011.