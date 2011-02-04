BBC Cutting Arabic Services During Egyptian Unrest

Among the BBC’s massive

budget cuts announced in late January were 650 jobs, the shuttering of approximately 15% of its foreign language

services, and, most importantly, severe cuts to Arabic-language services. Just days later, citizens of Egypt began rising up against Hosni Mubarak.

The biggest problem: According to a 2010 survey conducted by the BBC, Egyptians trust the BBC more than Al Jazeera. In the words of BBC Director-General Mark Thompson, “Egyptian respondents, for example, said they would miss the BBC much more than Al Jazeera.”

Meanwhile, evening short-wave radio broadcasts in

Arabic via the BBC World Service are about to be terminated. The BBC

also announced that “significant

reductions” would be made to BBC Arabic television service.

According to the BBC, there are approximately 400,000 listeners to

the BBC’s shortwave services in Egypt. In addition, 1.2 million

Egyptians listen to the BBC’s broadcasts through FM frequencies or

local radio partners.

Damage to other foreign-language

services is even more severe. Spanish-language radio broadcasting to

Cuba is being terminated, as is radio programming in Mandarin

Chinese, Russian, Turkish, Vietnamese, and Ukrainian. Services in

Macedonian, Serbian, and Albanian are being terminated entirely. The

BBC has pledged to reverse these budget cuts in 2014, but for government agencies, these sorts of things are rare. $54 million

has been cut from the BBC’s online budget as well.

The decision to slash the BBC’s budget

was made by the British Foreign Office. The budget cuts were

implemented as part of Great Britain’s austerity measures.

Alex Oliver of the Australian Lowy

Institute for International Policy notes that the decision is a

public

diplomacy fiasco for the United Kingdom: