Infographic of the Day: What Makes a Company Good to Work For?

Every year Fortune magazine releases its list of the country’s best companies to work. But it’s pretty silly when you think about it: Do you really think that the culture and benefits of working at The Container Store can be directly compared to the perks associated with a Google job? Putting them all on a list makes it seems like they succeed along similar dimensions, when it really couldn’t be further from the truth. Every company is different, and they treat their employees differently with regard to the culture, benefits, and job roles.

We’re happy to report then that Fortune has made an interactive infographic, produced by Tommy McCall, that really gets to the root of why people like working at certain companies. Essentially, it boils down the thousands of employee surveys they gathered into an easily digestible format, showing exactly what works people most often cite when raving about their jobs.

Before we get into interpreting the data a bit, let’s see how the thing works. It starts off with a company view:

From there, you can click on each company, bringing up a word cloud, where words most frequently mentioned show up larger. Here’s the word cloud for The Boston Consulting Group: