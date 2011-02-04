Designers Craft Collars to Tame Lions, Costs

We often think of design and hardware and software programming as a human endeavor. But the latest project for designers Benedetta Piantella and Justin Downs took them deep inside lions dens. Literally.

The two are co-founders of sustainable design group, Ground Lab, where they’re working with GPS tracking collars for animals, including some of Africa’s “problem lions”–those that regularly attack livestock. They’re being rigged with Ground Lab’s open-source tracking collars to both reduce livestock killing and also monitor when the lions approach communities where lion poachers are known to lurk.

The standout feature of Ground Lab’s designs is that they’re open-sourced, so conservationists and other supporters can scale monitoring for all sorts of critters–lions or cows they stalk. The adaptable guts of the system help clients save costs since each new use doesn’t require a new purchase of gear or software. The Ground Lab team’s development methodology is “very applicable to organizations and individuals who need a product that they can constantly modify and make small adjustments on themselves, in order to save time, money, and resources while advancing their progress,” Downs tells Fast Company. “Given the close ties conservationists experience between their research tools and their work, the ability to customize their technology without a lot of overhead or resource allocation is crucial to the technology they implement and ultimately to the quality of their research findings and their data.”

The Open Source Tracking Project provides real-time GPS tracking, data aggregation, and visualization tools for conservation research and other social applications, plus open documentation in a community based wiki. The more people use it, the larger the knowledge base becomes, Downs says.