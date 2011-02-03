Six Ways Your Online Privacy Is at Risk

Before the advent of search engines, most of us enjoyed a degree of ‘practical obscurity,’ but today personal information has become available instantly to anyone with a browser and an Internet connection. There has been a lot of online handwringing about losing our privacy online, but specifically, what are the dangers of having personal information visible to all?

The top online privacy issues include the following:

•Unwanted Disclosure–people

getting access to information you didn’t want them to see –the impact of this

can be devastating. For example, people have lost their jobs because of

information disclosed on Facebook that was not intended for all to see. A

neighbor of mine told me his son was sent to the principal’s office for

derogatory information he posted on Facebook about the school; information he

was subsequently unable to alter.

• Surveillance–the ‘awareness

that one is being watched” often leads to “anxiety and discomfort … self-censorship

and inhibition … [even] social control. It

is [almost too] easy to stalk people online, without their knowledge.

• Instability–data policies

of online sites change periodically. What is guaranteed today, may not be true

tomorrow. There is also a problem of secondary use of data, i.e. the use of

data for purposes unrelated to the purposes for which the data was originally

collected without the data subject’s consent. An example of this includes a

change in Facebook’s policy of how profile-update information flows from users

to their contacts.

• Disagreement about how information is shared online. For

example, Facebook allows people to tag other people in photos. Who owns the

name tag in a photo has not always been 100% clear. When there are multiple

people in the picture, data ownership becomes even more complex.

• Spillovers–Leakage of

information occurs in many ways. For example, Facebook’s “friend of a friend” feature

potentially exposes personal data to third parties. One pernicious use of this type

of data is by unscrupulous marketers who mine their friends’ networks for business

prospects.