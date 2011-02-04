How Much Energy Do We Use While Watching the Super Bowl Broadcast? [Infographic]

Ever wonder just how much energy is used by televisions (and those watching them) across the U.S. during the Super Bowl? So did GE, which mashed up statistics from Nielsen, the Energy Information

Administration, ABS Alaskan, and the U.S. Census to figure out that the energy used to power home televisions watching the Super Bowl (over 158.5 million TVs) could power all the homes in Green Bay, Pittsburgh, and Dallas for 10 hours. We’re not suggesting you turn off the game, but it is something to think about as you bask in the glow of your big screen.

As for the game itself? Renewable energy credits are offsetting power use at many NFL venues, and the recently implemented Super Grow XLV program (a partnership between the Texas

Trees Foundation and the Texas Forest Service) planted over

6,500 trees in 12 north Texas communities, marking the biggest tree-planting effort in Super Bowl history. Cowboy Stadium (the site of this year’s game) also has targets to cut solid waste by 25%, water consumption by 1 million gallons, and energy use by 20% each year. Not a bad start.

Follow Fast Company on Twitter. Ariel Schwartz can be reached by email.