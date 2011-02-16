advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Object of Desire: Naef Play Objects Bauhaus Chess Set

Object of Desire: Naef Play Objects Bauhaus Chess Set
Photograph by Kenji Toma Photograph by Kenji Toma
By Stephanie Schomer1 minute Read

Step away from the video game. While playing chess on an HD screen may be convenient, nothing beats the real thing — especially when it comes to growing minds. “Kids are learning about their world, and if they only learn through the limitations of a computer, they won’t learn about themselves,” says Jeffrey Ryan, designer for Naef U.S.A. The Swiss toy company launched in 1956 with a single building block as its flagship, and despite the wired ways of today, Naef has stuck to its message of simplicity. Its Bauhaus-designed chess set ($575) gives the centuries-old game a sleek look and even serves as a cheat sheet for beginners. A character’s shape corresponds to its movement: The queen, which can travel anywhere, is a sphere; the king, which moves on the axes, is a cube. Made with hardwood maple, each piece is cut to carry a specific grain pattern to ensure that the wood doesn’t warp or chip, creating a durable set that will last much longer than your first-generation iPad. naefspiele.ch

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life