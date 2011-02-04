It Is a New Day for the Neo-Frugal Business Traveler

With the 2011 resurgence in business travel that some news outlets are reporting , airlines and hotels are rolling out improved services, like fancier airport lounges, to lasso business dollars being spent by the neo-frugal business traveler . Corporate travelers spent 2.3 % more on travel last year than they did in 2009, which was a truly dismal year, according to the National Business Travel Association ( NBTA ).

Peter Greenberg in his “Contrarian Traveler” column says that what’s new for road warriors in the skies is airborne Wi-Fi. Virgin America offers Wi-Fi on all of its flights, Delta on most flights, and American on transcontinental flights. Frontier is starting to install Wi-Fi, as is Jet Blue; and you can find Wi-Fi on certain aircraft flown by United, U.S. Airways, Alaska Airlines, AirTran, and Air Canada.

As Greenberg postulates, inflight Wi-Fi could be a game changer for business travelers who, until now, focused on cost and schedule as the key criteria for picking a flight. But as the Los Angeles Times reported, three-quarters of business travelers polled by the Wi-Fi Alliance said they would choose an airline based on the availability of inflight Internet connectivity.

Of course, inflight Wi-Fi is just part of an ever-growing menu of ancillary services that fliers can choose from. On the ground, hotels are divided into those that provide complimentary connection to the Internet and those that charge for the service, or for service upgrades. Some road warriors are campaigning for fast, free Internet connections in hotel rooms and wonder why what costs extra in the air ought to be free on the ground.



Actually, the comparison is unfair from a technology standpoint. That’s because free Internet guests get at hotels is very different on a cost basis from. Internet service in the air. A hotel makes back way more than a part of their cost of providing Internet service, while airborne Internet service is still a new frontier. In fact, most airlines are still exploring whether they can make a profit at inflight Wi-Fi.

While some think that road warriors can’t get a fair shake at hotels, Peter Miller, director of marketing for Skytrax, which conducts surveys on airport lounges, recently told Business Traveler Magazine that “business travelers are being pampered from check-in to the time of their flight.” Terry Evans, president of Priority Pass, a paid membership program that provides access to more than 530 airport lounges worldwide, says that’s because road warriors are spending more time than ever before in airports thanks to increased security measures. No surprise then that airport business lounges have become a growth industry.

(For a rundown on which airport lounges are, well, rundown, check out Skytrax, which rates both airports and airlines.)