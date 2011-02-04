Facebook, Zynga Backer Peter Thiel on Billion-Dollar Search “Monopoly”

Gather a bunch of super-smart techies to talk about the future of search, and they’ll point to everything from natural language processing to systems that can anticipate your every want (so you’ll never need to perform an actual search again). But the real problem that needs to be solved in the search industry, says uber-investor Peter Thiel (Facebook, Zynga), is comparatively banal.

It’s not about coming up with “cool new technologies,” he said at Big Think’s Farsight 2011 search confab this week; it’s about figuring out how to reduce the massive fixed costs currently baked into the business. Unless that issue is resolved, Thiel said, search will remain a “natural monopoly business.”

To the average user, search seems a fairly lightweight proposition. You pull up your engine of choice (Google, Bing, Ask, etc.), drop in your search term, and, boom, you’ve got an answer.

But the computing power that goes into making that possible probably costs search companies between $5-10 billion a year–each. Unless those costs are brought down, he said, the market will be effectively closed to new entrants, because it will take at least a 30 percent market share just to break even. Google’s market share is currently around 67 percent. Bing’s is in the mid-20s.

“If we’re going to have a real transformation in search,” Thiel said, “you have to try to be building technologies that will enable you to take something like 10,000 servers that are used for search today and do it with one hundred servers.”