Apple Rumor Round-Up: iPad 2, Personal Wi-Fi Hotspots, New iOS All In-Bound

The Apple rumors are beginning to swirl thick and fast, which usually prefaces a launch–even if the rumors aren’t always an accurate predictor of the actual event.

iPad 2 screen

Earlier this week the guys at 9to5Mac.com scored a scoop when they landed access to what may be the iPad 2’s LCD screen, via a device repair service that acquires parts from China. It reveals that the iPad 2’s screen is exactly the same size–9.7 inches of viewable area–but that the bezel of the unit has been shrunk slightly, probably thanks to technological advances. It’s also lighter and thinner (by around a millimeter) than the current iPad screen, all of which would allow the iPad to to be thinner, with a smaller bezel and a less deeply curved back, exactly as the many rumors about iPad 2’s shape have suggested.

No word yet on whether the screen is exactly the same resolution as the current iPad’s, or whether it’s had a boost to match the iPhone 4’s retina-busting powers–but the rumors have backed away from this suggestion a bit anyway.

iPad 2 “leak”

Reuters caused a news fuss this morning, at least in the tech press, with a story saying one of their reporters spotted an iPad 2 at yesterday’s launch of The Daily newspaper app in New York. It was being sported by one of the official participants, who went as far as confirming it was real and that it would have both front- and rear-facing cameras.