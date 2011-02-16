A History Of Corporate Betrayal

PUMA vs. ADIDAS

Who knew Puma and Adidas were born of sibling rivalry and brotherly betrayal? Rudolf and Adolf Dassler initially founded shoe company Dassler Brothers, but fears of being sent to fight in Poland and alleged Nazi aiding turned the two against each other. The company dissolved when Rudolf and several Dassler employees left to start Puma, and Adolf (nickname: Adi) was left with what would become Adidas.

ORACLE vs. HP

Oracle and HP had long been happy business partners — until Mark Hurd lost his HP CEO title last August after being accused of sexual harassment, and Leo Apotheker was named his replacement. Oracle’s CEO bashed the choice, saying HP chose “a guy who was recently fired because he did such a bad job of running SAP.” Hurd was later hired as a copresident at Oracle; HP sued him for contract violations.