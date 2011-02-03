Stonyfield Farm, Organic Valley: We Fought Against Genetically Modified Alfalfa

Yesterday, we put up a post discussing allegations from the Organic Consumers Association (OCA) that Stonyfield Farm, Organic Valley, and Whole Foods broke away from the organic community to support “co-existence” with Monsanto’s genetically modified alfalfa, a toxic pesticide-resistant crop used as hay for cattle. Now Stonyfield and Organic Valley have responded to explain their point of view on what really happened in the battle against GE alfalfa.

In a nutshell: These companies, as well as a number of others in the organic and biotech communities, have been involved in talks with the USDA in an attempt to

reach a consensus on GE alfalfa. Stonyfield CEO Gary Hirshberg points out that contrary to the OCA’s allegation that Stonyfield, Organic Valley, and Whole Foods split from the organic community, “the full spectrum of organic interests were in that room” when USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack convened the Alfalfa Production Co-Existence Forum this past December. Attendees included representatives from Beyond Pesticides, the National Family Farm Coalition, the Cornucopia Institute, and the Organic Seed Alliance, among others. The OCA was not invited to the forum.

“They had closed door meetings in Washington, D.C., where we were not invited. We were told, ‘You are not a stakeholder.’ We’re the largest organic

consumer organization in the U.S,” says Ronnie Cummins, director of the OCA. “If we’re not a stakeholder, who is?”

Both Stonyfield and Organic Valley contend, however, that they have been extremely active in the fight against GE alfalfa, and had little choice but to push for the USDA’s “conditional deregulation coexistence” option for the crop, or deregulation along with certain safeguards for the organic community.

“As reasonable people, we just have to deal with the game plan that was laid out,” says George Siemon, CEO of Organic Valley. As it became increasingly obvious that a ban on GE alfalfa was off the table, Stonyfield and Organic Valley opted to fight for whatever safeguards they could get–and they never negotiated with Monsanto.

This wasn’t enough, argues Cummins. “We would have said, hell no, you’re not going to determine that we can either have unregulated

release [of GE alfalfa] or some kind of token regulated release. It’s not the role of organic industry leaders to accept a threat from the USDA like that.”